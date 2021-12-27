Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

