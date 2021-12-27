Nwam LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.