NXM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,282.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $135.25 or 0.00264646 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $894.25 million and $12,282.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,677 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,676 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

