O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 373,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.