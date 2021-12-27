O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

