Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

PEG stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

