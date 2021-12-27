Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

