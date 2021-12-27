Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

