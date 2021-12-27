Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 627 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

