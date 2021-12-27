Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $120.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.65 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

