Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 216,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,952. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $226,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

