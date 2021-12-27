Oddz Price Reaches $0.26 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Oddz has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $250,769.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.62 or 0.07905764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00076152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,308.41 or 0.99918829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

