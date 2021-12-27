One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

