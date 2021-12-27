One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after buying an additional 81,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.