Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 20,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,166. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

