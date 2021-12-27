Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 20,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,166. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.98.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
