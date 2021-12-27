P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $65.73

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.20. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 84 shares.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 78.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

