PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.31% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $470,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

