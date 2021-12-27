PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.67 ($8.48).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.05) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 637.50 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.03. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 432.20 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 653.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 627.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.34), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($147,308.36). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.96), for a total value of £203,400 ($268,727.71).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.