Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $14.89

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.58. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 67 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $894.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $949,385.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 643,642 shares worth $9,422,259. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,866,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

