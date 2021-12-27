Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $25.59 on Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 2,493,044.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.