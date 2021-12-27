ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $523.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,917.08 or 0.99688226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.01319337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

