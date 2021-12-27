Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.64 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

