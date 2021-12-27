Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,156 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $54,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Paychex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

PAYX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.16. 16,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.