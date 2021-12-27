pEOS Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $5,080.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 80% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00062450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.31 or 0.07970831 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,660.95 or 0.99920596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

