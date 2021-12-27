PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.54. 7,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,179. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

