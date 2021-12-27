Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 176.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.74. Perficient has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

