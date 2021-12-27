Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) versus Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Critical Comparison

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 23.31% 44.22% 11.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 6.05 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Coca-Cola $33.01 billion 7.62 $7.75 billion $2.04 28.54

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Coca-Cola shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coca-Cola pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years. Coca-Cola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 4 11 0 2.73

Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $61.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Pernod Ricard on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co. is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Bottling Investments and Global Ventures. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

