PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.32. 14,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,804. The company has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

