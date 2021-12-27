PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,581. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

