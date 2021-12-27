PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. 58,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,683. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32.

