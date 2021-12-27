PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $55.63. 16,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

