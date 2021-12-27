PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,158. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.