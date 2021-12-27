PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $91,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wipro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of WIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 4,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,104. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.