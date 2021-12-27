PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.12. 10,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

