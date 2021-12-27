PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.36. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,293. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.