PIN (PIN) Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

