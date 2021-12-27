PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities research analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $9.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,645. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PolarityTE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

