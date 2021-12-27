Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CPOP) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th

Pop Culture Group’s (NASDAQ:CPOP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Pop Culture Group had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $37,200,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Pop Culture Group stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pop Culture Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

