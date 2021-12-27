ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 29.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 339,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 256,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 869.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 79.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 155.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWM opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

