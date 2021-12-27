ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Holdings Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

REGL stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

