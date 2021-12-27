Proton Price Tops $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $165.84 million and $4.00 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,323,868,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,595,229,190 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.