Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: PVCT) is one of 909 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Provectus Biopharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -984.67% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 5269 19447 41830 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$6.68 million -5.18 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.06

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals competitors beat Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

