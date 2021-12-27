PutinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,699.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,688.94 or 0.99852215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.68 or 0.01468913 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

