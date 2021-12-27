Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,250.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Pyrk has a market cap of $36,991.85 and $1,250.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

