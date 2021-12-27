QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Up 23.2% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $270.86 or 0.00530232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $88.60 million and $12.29 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.06 or 0.07936212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,078.94 or 0.99991888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

