Rage Fan Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,077.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $716,289.98 and approximately $8,077.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.73 or 0.07891801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00075203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,380.60 or 0.99585494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

