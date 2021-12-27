Rainicorn Trading Down 2.7% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $252,578.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

