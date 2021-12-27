Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.35 on Friday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,930,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

