Rathbone Brothers plc Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

