Rathbone Brothers plc Has $38.02 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $38,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 373.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 20.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.82. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,070. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.